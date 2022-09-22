India a civilisation democracy: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that India is “not a constitutional democracy”, but a “civilisation democracy”.

Speaking at the third edition of the ‘Lokmanthan’ convention here, he also said that a collective response is needed against the “attack” of the Left and secularists on “Indian civilisation”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“For the challenges to our civilisation, we need to make them (Left and seculars) understand that India is not a geographical entity born in 1947. I say this always that India is not a constitutional democracy. It is a civilisation democracy,” Sarma said.

India adopted its Constitution in 1950 and electoral democracy came into being in 1951.

Some historians claim that democracy existed in India in ancient times.

Sarma, however, did not elaborate what he meant by civilisation democracy.

“There is a need to give a big, collective response to the attacks on our civilisation by the Left and secularists. There is a need to teach them through our intellectualism and debate that India is not a union of states, but our living mother land,” Sarma said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Freedom of speech non-negotiable, uncompromising: Dhankhar

Trending Stories









