Assam: Vice Prez launches CM's book “In Pursuit of a Dream”

Guwahati: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday launched a book titled “In Pursuit of a Dream” penned by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the second day of Lokmanthan.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister thanked the Vice President for releasing his book on the prestigious forum.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more With its vibrant & rich culture, Assam will definitely contribute to the grand success of this intellectual congregation.



I also thank Hon’ble Vice-President for releasing my book ‘In Pursuit of A Dream’ on this prestigious forum. pic.twitter.com/jBSc7NGj8U — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankar said such programmes are important as they celebrate the culture and ethos of our country. This edition is highlighting the northeastern states and facilitating a dialogue that will enhance our knowledge regarding the heritage of the other parts of India, he added. He also said this platform would provide the opportunity for public discourse.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

“With its vibrant and rich culture, Assam will definitely contribute to the grand success of this intellectual congregation,” the Chief Minister said.

The third edition of Lokmanthan is being held in the city with forums and discussions on Lok Parampara or lok traditions of Bharat, this year’s theme. Various folk and cultural events are being held with exhibitions, showcasing art and crafts from all over the country.

Lokmanthan created a huge impact in public discourse in 2016 and 2018, taking off as one of the largest platforms to share and brainstorm on contemporary issues of the country that not only influence India, but also the world.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Confluence of evolving nationalism, aspirations, social justice and harmony through empathy and sensitisation culminating into social mobility using development as an instrument” is the mantra of this national convention.

Arif Muhammad Khan, Governor of Kerala, will be the Chief Guest at the concluding session on September 24.

Also Read | Assam: Symposium on potential of EI services for specially-abled children

Trending Stories









