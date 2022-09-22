Maligaon: In view of pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work at IB station in between Raigarh – Jharsuguda Jn. section for 4th line connectivity at IB station over South East Central Railway, following trains have been cancelled/diverted as indicated below.

Cancellation of train services:

⦁ Train no. 22512 (Kamakhya – Lokmanya Tilak) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 24th September 2022 will remain cancelled.

⦁ Train no. 22511 (Lokmanya Tilak – Kamakhya) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 27th September 2022 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of trains:

⦁ Train no. 12552 (Kamakhya – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing journey on 28th September 2022 will be diverted via Gudur Jn. – Renigunta Jn. – Arakkonam – Katpadi Jn. instead of Gudur Jn. – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway – Katpadi Jn. and will have an additional stoppage at Arakkonam station.

