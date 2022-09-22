Guwahati: Filmmaker Alfred’s ‘Ekalavya’, previously released in Assam on January 7, 2022, is set for a re-release on October 7.

To be presented by Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg under the banner of I-Creation, ‘Ekalavya’ is described as a “heartbreaking story about the relationship between a father and a son”.

Addressing the media in a press conference held today, Garima Saikia Garg stated, “We are also starting a ‘Make Ekalavya Smile’ campaign through which 10% of the box office collections of the film will go for the help and support of needy children”.

She also admired Alfred’s efforts to create a technically sound movie, especially at a time when the region’s film industry is in desperate need of high-quality works. “I have watched the movie already and I really enjoyed it. The film is made available to the general public once again so that they can enjoy it and also become a part of a mission to change society,” Garg said.

Child rights activist Miguel Das, who also attended the event, said, “I am glad Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg and Alfred have used their movie to spread a positive word and encourage positive participation from the public towards the care of underprivileged children.”

Director Alfred Haque thanked Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg for coming on board for the re-release. He said, “Very often people suggest that Zubeen Garg should help other filmmakers, thus I am very grateful that both Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg have stepped in to support my movie.”

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 didn’t give our movie a chance when it was first released in January. A lot of people wanted to watch it but were unable to back then. And many people still desire to watch it. We have therefore developed a re-release strategy for the film after realising its true potential. Hope the audiences will grace us with love and support”, he added.

Starring young and popular actors Kamal Lochan and Roopchanda Sarma in the leading roles, ‘Ekalavya’ was nominated for 10 Prag Cine Awards 2022 out of which it had won five — the Best Popular Film, Best Popular Actor (Male), Best Popular Actor (Female), Best Singer (Male) and Best Singer (Female).

