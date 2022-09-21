Tinsukia: A pall of gloom descended in Assam’s Tinsukia town after a teenager was crushed under a speeding train on Tuesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Tanmoy Sharma, a class 11 student of Tinsukia English Academy.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened at around 5.00 pm when the teenager was crossing railway track at Makum Road and was hit by Intercity Express train. “His body was left behind on railway tracks in pieces,” an eyewitness said.

Sanjay Jain, a nearby shopkeeper, said he saw the boy park his white scooty on the other side of the road. “He had his helmet on his head even as he took stride towards the railway track,” Jain said, adding, “As he came closer to the track, Intercity Express train that was coming from Ledo was also approaching and all of a sudden this tragic accident happened before anyone could understand exactly what and how the accident happened.”

A phone call on his mobile, which was lying beside his body, few minutes after the incident, helped a person standing nearby contact his family members over phone and inform them about the incident. “Since no one was allowed to touch his phone, the person clicked the photo of victim’s phone in ringing condition and took the caller’s number and called them,” he added.

“The victim was on his phone as he was crossing the railway track,” another eyewitness added.

According to a railway source, one person was run over at KM-48/4-3 between Mjn-Tsk by 15604 down Intercity Express. “We have sent the body for post mortem. How the accident happened is a matter of investigation,” ASI Robin Gogoi of Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Tanmoy is survived by his grandfather, grandmother, father, mother and a younger sister.

