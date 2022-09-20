Assam: State education department suspends Victor Das

Guwahati: Assam state education department suspended Victor Das, assistant teacher at the Panitema Radha Krishna Jugal Milan L.P. School for allegedly spreading rumours about a scam in the Assam direct recruitment exam.

The Office of the District Elementary Education, Kamrup, in a notification stated that Victor Das has been suspended with immediate effect.

The Assam Police arrested Victor Das on September 9 on charges of allegedly spreading rumours about a ‘scam’ in the Assam direct recruitment exam, to fill up over 26,000 vacant posts in different departments.

The Guwahati High Court granted Das interim bail till September 29.

Das had, on September 7, shared on Twitter that a section of people, including former MLAs of the state, demanded Rs 3 lakh to Rs 8 lakh from aspirants who appeared in the State’s Direct Recruitment Exam held on August 21 and August 28. Tagging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, and Special DGP GP Singh, Das tweeted, “Respected Sir, a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment of the recently held ADRE exams where people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post, also a few ex-MLA is involved. Please help.”

This is not the first time that Das has run into trouble. On January 13, Victor Das, a witness to a minor scuffle involving a local BJP leader and some residents of the locality near his house, was taken to the Dodora Outpost by cops patrolling in the vicinity, allegedly on the pretext of questioning him about the incident. But instead, they beat him black and blue.

Not only did they physically assault Das, but one Tapan Kalita allegedly even threatened to rape his wife and mother. Victor had also claimed that all cops who beat him that night and those on patrolling duty were in an inebriated condition. On January 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retweeted Victor’s post where he had shared images of the brutal assault, only after which the incident caught the eye of senior Assam Police officials. Das is the son of NF Railway employee Late Kumud Chandra Das, who was found allegedly murdered near the Kamakhya junction in connection with a Rs 158 crore NFR scam on August 27, 2020.

