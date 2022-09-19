North Lakhimpur: The Department of Mass Communication, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) is organizing the sixth edition of the National Photography Competition and Exhibition, La Lenscapee, on September 23, 2022.

A regular initiative of the students of the Department, the competition has successfully completed five editions exhibiting thousands of photographs across the country. This year too, the Department invites participants to submit three photographs along with suitable captions. The competition is open to everyone and the theme for the photos has also been kept open.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Explaining the prizes of the competition, Dr Amaresh Baruah, Head of the Department said, “The competition carries an exciting range of prizes including Winners, Runners Up and Second Runners Up of La Lenscapee along with awards for the best captions in English and Non-English Section. The competition will also carry three judges’ special prizes. Additionally, every participant will receive a participation certificate. We thank our sponsors for their kind co-operation.”

The participants can submit the photos physically to the Department or mail them to nlcmasscomm@gmail.com. Even though the registration is free, the participants who share the photos via e-mail will have to carry the printing and postal charges. For further details, interested photographers can contact 9707393519 and 7002245215 over the phone.

Also Read | Assam: ‘One Ride’ bikers drive to Meghalaya as part of mission

Trending Stories









