Maligaon: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched multiple projects for the development of the Bogibeel region near Dibrugarh in Assam.

Ports, Shipping & Waterways minister Sonowal laid the foundation stone for the construction of two floating jetties at Bogibeel and Guijan. He also inaugurated the Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty which has been developed by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) as part of Riverfront Development near the Bogibeel Bridge.

The inauguration programme was attended by Rameswar Teli, Minister of State of Labour & Employment. The General Manager of N. F. Railway Anshul Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager of Tinsukia division Bijaya Kumar Mishra, senior railway officials and officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways were also present at the occasion.

While inaugurating the Riverfront Jetty at Bogibeel, Sonowal requested railways for similar facilities at Pandu, Jogighopa and Dhubri while praising the successful development of the passenger jetty by N. F. Railway. He thanked the General Manager, N. F. Railway and Divisional Railway Manager, Tinsukia for the successful commissioning of the passenger jetty.

The General Manager of N. F. Railway announced the plan for the development of New Tinsukia and Dibrugarh Railway stations as per world-class standards. Dhamalgaon station is also planned to be developed for enhancing tourism at Bogibeel, the General Manager said. He also promised all-around socio-economic development for the region. Bogibeel will be developed as a Gati Shakti unit for handling freight and passenger traffic in a multimodal concept, he added.

The project to develop a river site near the Bogibeel Bridge is a major step towards integrated connectivity between railways and waterways under mission ‘Gati Shakti’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Promotion of local tourism & culture and mobility of business activities in and around the Bogibeel area will also get an impetus. The project will also lead to the development of a multimodal transport hub for the Northeastern region and will boost tourism prospects in the upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh areas. This will facilitate the transportation of goods and reduce travel time and cost for the movement of people.

The work for the development of the riverfront at Bogibeel was taken up by the N. F. Railway as a result of a meeting held in October last year with the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Inland Water Transport, Govt. of Assam. The entire project is being implemented downstream of the Bogibeel Bridge site on the South bank.

The project will lead cargo movement facilitating waterways transportation of materials and further transportation through railways to the destinations. The Riverfront facility developed also has immense potential to evolve as a Tourist Hub. Exciting water sports like boating and cruises available at the jetty will provide a bunch of fascination to tourists and the general public. Amenities like restaurants, toilets, parking etc. would also benefit to the public at large.

