Boko: Chaygaon legislator Rekibuddin Ahmed was the cynosure of all eyes when he drove an excavator to dig a pond during the opening ceremony of ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ at Burahara village in Chaygaon.

MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 10 fishery tanks under the mission at Burahara village under the Bongaon development block.

Mission Amrit Sarovar was centrally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022.

“In Chaygaon constituency, I laid the foundation stones of 10 fishery tanks under the Mission Amrit Sarovar at Chaygaon, Bongaon and Goroimari block areas,” said legislator Rekibuddin Ahmed.

“The fishery tanks are not only for fish farming. It also includes beautification, tree plantation, solar light system, and border fencing. The self-help groups will be part of this mission. It will be a historical place and will benefit the local public. I am thankful to the state and central government for this initiative for the rural masses,” Ahmed added.

The programme was also attended by Bongaon BDO Gulshan Sultana, Bongaon block congress president Sabin Boro and other dignitaries.

Speaking about the details of the project, Bongaon BDO Gulshan Sultana said, “The Burahara fishery tank will be constructed covering a 3-hectare area at a cost of Rs 39,00,000; Bahjani Raij Gayarah at 1.5-hectare area at the cost of Rs 28,75,000 and Bahjani Krishipam will be constructed covering a 1-hectare area at the cost of Rs 14,70,000.”

“The Bahjani Kalitapara tank will be built covering a 1.5-hectare area and Jambari tank covering a 1-hectare area respectively,” Sultana added.

