Guwahati: Any person involved in breaching embankments will be dealt strictly as per law in Assam, Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika told the assembly on Monday.

He urged the House to be united in sending out a message that no such action that threatens the stability of any embankment will be tolerated.

Responding to a query on embankments during Question Hour, Hazarika mentioned the breach at Bethkundi in Cachar district earlier this year, leading to devastating urban floods in Silchar.

He said five persons were arrested for cutting the embankment, which had caused the flood that kept Silchar submerged for nearly two weeks.

“The House should send a strong message that embankments cannot be cut without permission, and if anyone is found doing so, they will face legal action,” the minister said.

Embankments can be cut by the authorities if it is needed for easing the flood situation, but not by any civilian without proper permission, Hazarika said.

Congress MLA and deputy leader of Opposition Rakibul Hussain supported the minister’s contention of not allowing a man-made breach of embankments.

Replying to another question, Hazarika said experts have opined that embankments are a good solution to control floods.

“But there is a need for additional measures also. We are exploring installing sluice gates in certain gaps of embankments as a step to ease heavy flooding,” Hazarika said.

The minister, in response to different questions, informed the House that 35 schemes for new embankments have been sanctioned in the state since April 1, 2021.

During the same period, 10 schemes worth Rs 78.9282 crore have been taken up for the strengthening of existing embankments.

