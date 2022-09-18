Assam: 'One Ride' bikers drive to Meghalaya as part of mission

Guwahati: As many as fifty-six Enfield bikers rode to Nongmahir Island in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Sunday as part of Royal Enfield’s ‘One World One Mission One Ride’ campaign.

The bikers from all over Assam drove to the picturesque spot in Ri Bhoi district in a bid to reconnect with nature as well as to reach out to the community for its development as part of the mission. Besides, the ride also aims at mitigating environmental impact, preaching the message of ‘every place better together’.

The first edition of One Ride was held in 2011. What started with an aim of bringing together all Royal Enfield owners around the globe to celebrate their passion for riding, has now transformed into the largest calender annual community ride.

Royal Enfield bikers get together to travel to destinations on state, national, and international rides with participants from 300 cities across 20 countries taking part in these events.

