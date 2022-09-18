Tezpur: A 75-day long patrolling yatra of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, called Amrit’ Relay Long Range Patrol (LRP), has arrived at the force’s Tezpur camp in northern Assam.

The special patrolling yatra is being organised as part of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence and will cover 7,575 km.

The LRP yatra started on August 1 from Karakoram Pass and will end at Jachep-La, Arunachal Pradesh on October 14.

See more ITBP relay LRP 'Amrit' reached SHQ, ITBP, Tezpur, Assam. Led by Sh G C Purohit, DIG, the relay LRP team was given a warm welcome by the #Himveers. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ljGD6ZxChs — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 17, 2022

The team led by GC Purohit, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarter (Tezpur), which arrived at ITBP Tezpur camp on Saturday, was accorded a welcome by Commandants IB Jha and Deepak Pandey, among others.

Speaking at the programme, Purohit said the special patrolling from Karakoram Pass to Jachep-La is an effort to connect with the public and spread the message of national integration.

Medical camps, distribution of medicines, plantation drives, and educational awareness lectures are being conducted by the ITBP during the yatra of the border areas.

DIG Purohit is leading the LRP from Sikkim to Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, where he will hand over the bat on to another officer.

