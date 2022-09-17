NF Railway recovered an amount of more than Rs. 29.86 crore through intensive ticket searches during the period from April to August 2022, it said in a press release.

To further curb the menace of ticketless travelling, a special ticket checking drive was conducted at various railway stations over NF Railway from September 3 to September 10. During the drive, 547 cases were detected and an amount of more than Rs. 4.09 lakh was collected as excess fare and penalty, the press statement said.

“During the period from April to August 2022, 375031 numbers of cases of without ticket/irregular ticket passengers were detected and an amount of Rs. 29.86 crores was realized as excess fare and penalty. Altogether it is 326.55% higher in terms of the number of penalty cases and 698.76% higher in terms of penalty earnings compared to the same period of the previous year. About 3,372 numbers of un-booked luggage cases were also detected during the special drive and an amount of more than Rs. 6 lakh have been realised in this connection till August 2022 of the current financial year,” the press release added.

“Travelling without a proper ticket or beyond authorised distance may levy excess charges and fares. In case a passenger fails or refuses to pay the same on demand, he shall be in default of payment and will be prosecuted under relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989. NF Railway appealed to the general public to travel with proper & valid tickets and carry valid Identity cards to avoid inconvenience. Now passengers can purchase unreserved tickets from one part of the country to another through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application on their smartphones. The UTS application can be downloaded from both the Android & Apple app store,” the press release said.

