Online sale of tickets for India-SA T20 match starts from Sept 16

Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Thursday announced that the tickets for the much-awaited second T20 International between India and South Africa to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on October 2 will be sold in two phases, with the first phase starting Friday.

In the first phase, a total of 15,000 tickets will be given away while a further 5,000 tickets will be sold in the second phase starting on September 26.

As compared to the previous instance when Guwahati got the hosting rights of the India-Sri Lanka encounter on January 5, 2020, the prices of tickets for the forthcoming match have been slashed.

Barring four stands, including the student block, the rates of other blocks have been reduced by a significant margin.

A glance at the prices released by the ACA on Thursday shows that the tickets for West Stand-1st floor will now cost Rs 2,000 (earlier 2,200). The East stand-1st floor and North stand-top floor will also cost Rs 2,000 (earlier Rs 2,200), while North stand-2nd floor will cost Rs 4,000 (earlier Rs 4,400). The cost of North stand-ground floor is Rs 3,500 (earlier Rs 3,850), while South stand-top floor is to cost Rs 2,000 (earlier Rs 2,200), South stand-2nd floor to cost Rs 4,000 (earlier Rs 4,400). A ticket to the south stand-ground floor will cost Rs 3,500 (earlier Rs 3,850).

The rates for the East stand-second floor have been retained at Rs 1,500.

However, the price of tickets for the student block has been marginally raised to Rs 475 (from the earlier Rs 300).

According to Devajit Saikia, ACA secretary, the state body has tied up with BookMyShow for the online sale of tickets.

“The tickets will be sold in two phases on BookMyShow. In the first phase, we will sell 15,000 tickets starting from 11 AM on Friday (September 16). And in the second phase, we will give away a total of 5,000 tickets on September 26,” Saikia said on Thursday.

The hardcopies for the tickets will be available at the Nehru Stadium from September 25. “The Association will also look for a way to deliver the tickets at home,” the ACA office bearers said.

Earlier this month, the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the Assam Cricket Association and other departments to discuss the preparations for the contest. The Barsapara stadium, which has a total of 60,000 seats, is set to host its third T20 International match next month. The match against South Africa will mark the return of international cricket in the state after a wait of two years.

