The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway successfully rescued 31 minor boys and girls from different stations in different drives and checks conducted from September 10-13, 2022 over N. F. Railway. The rescued minors were later, handed over to their respective parents/guardians, Childline/NGO for their safe custody and further course of action.

In a drive, conducted on September 13, 2022 against human trafficking, unauthorized hawking, begging etc. at Katihar railway station, RPF of Katihar (East) rescued 05 runaway minor boys. On the same day, the RPF of New Coochbehar conducted a drive against human trafficking at New Coochbehar railway station. During the drive, they rescued one minor boy who did not seem to be in his right frame of mind and was missing from home. Again on the same day, the RPF Quick Response Team of Rangiya conducted checking at Rangiya railway station and rescued one runaway minor boy.

In several incidents on September 12, 2022, RPF rescued 5 minors from different railway stations. On that day, the RPF of Katihar (East), while checking under operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’ at Katihar railway station rescued 02 minor boys begging at the station area. RPF staff and the CIB team of Guwahati while checking at Guwahati railway station jointly with a member of Railway Child Line, Guwahati, rescued 02 runaway minor boys. RPF staff of New Jalpaiguri, while checking at New Jalpaiguri station, rescued one runaway minor girl.

Moreover, the RPF of NF Railway also rescued 19 minors during different drives and checking conducted on the 10th and 11th of September, 2022 at Katihar, Agartala, Hasimara and Falakata stations.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and sensitized to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians etc. A new initiative under “Meri Saheli” has been formed over N. F. Railway and functions round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of Helpline No. 139 in case of any exigency.

