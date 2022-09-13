Guwahati: Mild to moderate showers for the second consecutive day in some places across the region have provided respite from the hot and humid weather even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lighting across the Northeast India over the next 4 days.

Five-hour long showers across Guwahati on Monday evening led to severe water logging across many areas in the city on Tuesday amid continued rains.

“A cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers has been forecast for Guwahati and neighbourhood with maximum and minimum temperatures of 34°C and 25°C respectively,” said Dr. Sanjay O’Neil Shaw, Scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati.

On Tuesday, areas such as Rukmini Gaon, Hatigaon, Downtown, Tarun Nagar and Bhangagarh were reeling under knee-deep water even as traffic snarls were witnessed across the city amid continued rains.

See more Every time it rains a little Rukminigaon area in Guwahati is flooded. Same thing for the last 10+ years. #guwahati @CMOfficeAssam @gmc_guwahati pic.twitter.com/hTrfRDEtU5 — Random Boo (@JecBooze) September 13, 2022

Heavy rains have been predicted at isolated places across Assam on Wednesday, September 14.

As per the IMD, heavy rains in isolated places have also been forecast over Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places are in the books for Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Besides, moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 15 and 16.

