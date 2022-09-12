Man lynched in Assam tea garden

Sonari (Assam): A man was allegedly lynched by some people in a tea garden in Assam’s Charaideo district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place in Salkatoni tea estate in Sapekhati area in the morning.
“As per our preliminary investigation, the deceased, identified as Manglu Tanti, had gotten into a brawl with some locals and they beat him up. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” an official said.
“As per the initial probe, both the deceased and those who beat him up have criminal records. An investigation is underway. Details are still being compiled from the hospital regarding the condition he was brought in,” she added.
Also read | 2 inquiries instituted in jailbreak : Meghalaya HM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Boon for prisons: 6 Assam jails now have anti-retroviral therapy centres
- Climate change changing season patterns, corrective steps should be taken: Assam guv
- Meghalaya: CM, George Lyngdoh engage in heated discussion in assembly
- CAG asks Mizoram government to book defaulters of public funds
- Manipur: Ukhrul, Kamjong locals protest against Assam Rifles
- Meghalaya: Govt issues temporary casino licenses to 3 applicants