Guwahati: Two persons with alleged links to the Ansarul Bangla Team linkman Mufti Mustafa have been arrested by the Morigaon police today.

The arrested persons were identified as Mosaddiq Hussain and Ikramul Islam.

The duo have been alleged to take part in the three-day training organized by Mufti Mustafa, an imam of the Jami-ul Huda Madrassa of Morigaon district in Assam. The Madrasa was demolished last month under the Disaster Management Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Assam Government.

Mosaddiq Hussain hails from Saharia Pam Village in the Morigoan district of Assam.

“Mosaddiq Hussain is a driver and a farmer. He used to transport fish to Guwahati and other districts. Mufti Mustafa had approached him last month as a driver to take him to Morigaon, where his madrasa is located. The Police had called him for interrogation today and later arrested him claiming that he has links with Jihadi elements,” said his brother Muzammil Hussain.

Ikramul Hussain is from Tokowbari Bhakat Gaon of Nagaon district in Assam. He was an imam of Jamie Masjid of Goroimari town of Kamrup District.

The investigating officer said, “In the previous months, many people took training organized by Mufti Mustafa in Morigaon District. Abu Tallah, who had been absconding, took shelter in Mosaddiq’s brother’s house. We have arrested them after recovering documents linked to jihadi activities. We have also been successful to recover phones which can be traced to Jihadi modules.”

