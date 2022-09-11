Diphu: Two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling gold biscuits worth Rs 1.3 crore in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, police said on Sunday.
According to a senior official, the smuggled goods were seized during checking of a bus coming from Manipur in Dillai area during the early hours on Sunday.
“After getting a tip-off, we searched the vehicle. We recovered 14 gold biscuits weighing 2.323 kg, worth Rs 1.3 crore,” he said.
The two persons had hidden the gold biscuits in their shoes, the officer said, adding that they have been arrested.
