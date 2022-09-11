Assam: Sanskrit scholar Umakanta Deva Sharma passes away at 83

Guwahati: Renowned Sanskrit scholar Umakanta Deva Sharma Shastri passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday.

Shastri is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren.

Shastri was known for making Sanskrit popular among the masses.

Also a writer, some of the prominent books written by him include ‘Guru Geeta’, ‘Prasanti Manjari’, ‘Santainya Chintan’, ‘Bhartiya Chinatanam’, and ‘Nyaya Parichya’.

He retired as a professor from the KK Handique Sanskrit College, Guwahati, in 2002.

Shastri was born on November 17, 1940, in Kaithalkuchi, Nalbari district of Assam. His father was a renowned Sanskrit scholar, Ganga Nath Shastri.

His last rites were performed at Bhutnath cremation ground in Guwahati.

