Assam youth killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Silchar: A 20-year-old youth of southern Assam’s Karimganj district died in a road accident in Bengaluru late on Thursday night.

The deceased identified as Suhel Ahmed, son of Kabir Hussain, was a resident of Katanpur under Jherjheri GP under Patharkandi assembly constituency in Karimganj district and he worked with a private company as a delivery boy in that state.

As per available information, Suhel met with the accident on Thursday night when he was returning to the place (where he stayed) on a bike after his duty. On his way home, he lost control in the Bommanahalli area of Bengaluru city following which he fell on the road and got critically injured. An auto-rickshaw driver and police thereafter took Suhel, who was bleeding profusely at that time, to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The news gradually spread and reached his native village on Friday casting a pall of gloom over the area. A large number of people visited Suhel’s residence in Katanpur and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Jherjheri GP’s former president Abdul Mannan and a local BJP worker Mojir Uddin, who visited Suhel’s family members on Friday to console them after the news of the death broke out, told reporters that many people of Barak Valley, who are living in Bengaluru for their job purposes, collected money from among themselves and made arrangements for sending Suhel’s dead body to his village.

A source in Katanpur said Suhel’s body is likely to be brought to Agartala in Tripura via flight on Saturday and then taken to Katanpur in a vehicle for the funeral ceremony.

Notably, at least four persons (including Suhel Ahmed) of Barak Valley have died in Bengaluru this year. A youth of Maguracherra under Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district Yusuf Ali died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Bengaluru in August.

A 25-year-old youth of Hailakandi district Saidul Rahman Laskar died after falling from a five-storey building in Bengaluru in July. A man of Katagaon, Rajyeshwarpur, Part-VII in Lala in Hailakandi district Abul Mansoor Laskar (28), who was a mechanical engineer by profession, died in gas a cylinder blast in Bengaluru in February.

