SILCHAR: Ganja valued at around Rs 2 crore was seized from a lorry and its driver was arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district on Friday night.

Sources said a team of policemen of Churaibari police watch post led by its in-charge Niranjan Das stopped the lorry (RJ-10 GB-6442) and searched it after the vehicle reached the Churaibari police check-gate near the Assam-Tripura inter-state border in Karimganj district, about 108 km from Silchar, around 10:30 pm on Friday. More than one quintal of ganja was seized from the lorry coming from Tripura. The ganja was found concealed in a secret chamber of the lorry, sources said.

Churaibari police watch post-in-charge Niranjan Das told reporters that the market value of the seized contraband is about Rs 2 crore. The lorry driver identified as Manish Kumar, who hails from Bihar, was arrested and further legal procedure is being followed regarding the matter, Das said.

It may be mentioned that ganja worth around Rs 15 crore was seized from a truck in Churaibari on the night of August 29. According to police, it was the biggest seizure of ganja in a single operation in Assam to date. Besides that, ganja worth around Rs 1.10 crore was seized and four men were arrested in Churaibari near the Assam-Tripura border in two different operations by Assam and Tripura police on August 27. Around 700 kilograms of ganja (market value – Rs 70 lakh) were seized from a lorry and its driver and assistant driver held by Karimganj police in Churaibari (Karimganj district) on August 27 morning. In another operation, Tripura police seized ganja valued at around Rs 40 lakh from a vehicle and arrested two men in Churaibari (in North Tripura district) on the same day.

