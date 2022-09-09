Kokrajhar: Two Forest department personnel were arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe for settling a case.

The duo was apprehended from an eatery while accepting a part of the bribe, an official release said.

A complaint had been received against Kamini Narzary, a forester of the Kachugaon forest division in Kokrajhar, for demanding Rs 40,000 for regularising a case against the complainant.

The amount was later reduced to Rs 35,000, and the complainant contacted Narzary to make a part of the payment.

In a trap laid by the anti-corruption sleuths, Prabin Brahma, posted as a forest guard at the same office, and Narzary were caught red-handed while counting the money in a Dhaba.

Legal action has been initiated against them, the release said.

