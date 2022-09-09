Guwahati: Police recruitment candidates with alleged fake certificates have sought official notice of the re-verification from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Assam government.

About 414 certificates from various computer institutes around the state were alleged to be fake by the Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on May 16. The 414 candidates whose ‘fake’ computer efficiency certificates prevented them from being recruited to the police department have sought an official notice of the re-verification results from the Assam Government.

The candidates also alleged various anomalies in the recruitment process. Many questions have been asked, indlucing how candidates with the same computer proficiency certificate from the same institutes secured jobs after the verification process while their certificates were declared fake.

“A student of the same centre where I completed my computer proficiency course is undergoing training for the Armed Branch of the Assam police, whereas my certificate has been declared fake. The results of the re-verification by the CID must be declared immediately as our certificates are with the department, and we are not able to apply for any other jobs,” said Abdul Rahman, one of the aspirants.

In May, Mahanta had said that the CID had already registered a case in this connection.

“After being declared fake certificate holders, we cannot apply for other jobs as the CID has not declared the results of the re-verification. If the fault lies with computer centres, they should be liable. If candidates have fraudulently obtained the certificates, they should be punished,” Sadam Hussain, another candidate, said.

Over 9,000 personnel in various ranks of the police force were handed appointment letters. The appointment letters were for four categories of the Assam Police — Armed Branch, Unarmed Branch, Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), and Guardsmen.

