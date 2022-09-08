NF Railway clocks 17pc jump in freight loading in August

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has registered a 17-per cent rise in freight loading to 0.950 million tonnes (MT) during August, a senior official said.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said the railway division has been continuously registering growth in freight loading in the recent past on a year-on-year basis.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“NF Railway has loaded 4.961 MT from April to August. This is an increase of 24.1 percent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year,” he said.

De said coal loading increased by 122.2 percent on-year in August.

“During the month, fertiliser loading rose by 25 percent, dolomite loading increased by 11.1 percent, POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) loading was higher by 7.7 percent and loading of other commodities increased by 62.5 percent,” he said.

From April to August, coal loading jumped by a whopping 1,282.1 percent, while dolomite loading increased by 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

He said that NF Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost freight loading performance, as freight transportation by rail is safer and quicker than roadways, and is the most environment-friendly mode.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | India successfully tests fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

Trending Stories









