Assam logs highest COVID-19 death toll in Northeast India

Guwahati: Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya have logged the highest COVID-19 death toll among all states in Northeast India as of Tuesday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As of Tuesday, Assam reported a cumulative number of 8,033 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Manipur and Meghalaya with 2148 and 1,619 deaths.

So far, Tripura has reported 938 total deaths, while Nagaland has reported 779 deaths. Mizoram has reported 722 deaths, Sikkim logged 492 deaths while Arunachal Pradesh registered 296 fatalities.

While the number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities has dropped to zero in most states, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim reported one death each in a span of 24 hours, according to the 3.15 pm bulletin of the ministry on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll reached 5,28,031 with 23 more deaths reported on Tuesday against Monday’s tally of nine. According to the ministry’s report, there are 50,594 active cases in the country as of Wednesday.

