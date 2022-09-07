Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a controversial statement about “Akhand Bharat” and “integrating Bangladesh” at a time when the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a diplomatic visit to India.

“In 1947, the country was partitioned for the creation of Pakistan, and later, Bangladesh came into existence. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or is apologetic for the problem created by his ancestors, then he should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for the creation of Akhand Bharat (undivided India),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more #WATCH | "India is intact. We're one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather made a mistake, there's no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh & work for Akhand Bharat..," says Assam CM. pic.twitter.com/W1ZbWV4rOG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in the city, Sarma said the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Gandhi is the “comedy of the century” as the country is united.

“The country is united and integrated from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Silchar to Saurashtra and there is no need for unification,” he said.

‘Akhand Bharat’ is an idea pushed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological parent, under which an “undivided India” includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Tibet and Myanmar.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remark about “integrating Bangladesh with India” comes at a time when Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on ways to build bilateral ties.

The two countries have signed seven Memorandums of Understanding to further strengthen relations.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had said on Tuesday.

Also read | Assam Accord: SC bench to hear pleas vs Sec 6A of Citizenship Act

Trending Stories









