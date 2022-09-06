Guwahati: Bank manager Iftikon Haque Chaudhary has been arrested by the Geetanagar Police Station on September 6, Tuesday for using her customers’ ATM to withdraw money. The incident took place at the Zoo Road Tiniali branch of HDFC bank in Guwahati.

Iftikon has been alleged of using tactics to procure ATM pins of customers and withdrawing money from their accounts. A sum of Rs 1.75 lakh has been reported to be withdrawn from the customers’ accounts.

The arrest took place after many complaints from customers were received at the bank for money disappearing without any knowledge. Chaudhury is the Sub-Branch Manager of the Bhetapara Branch of Axis Bank of Guwahati. Earlier, she was a manager of the HDFC Bank of Zoo Road Tiniali branch.

“The young woman has confessed her wrongdoings. She has accepted that she is currently working for the Axis bank and further investigation is going on,” the police said.

