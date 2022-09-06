Kokrajhar: Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) adopted a resolution to unconditionally support the creation of Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC) in Assam in its 3-day sixth triennial national general conference that ended on Sunday in Kokrajhar BTR in Assam with an eight-point declaration.

constitutional demand of the Gorkhas.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cultural Performance during the 6th Trinennial BGP Conference Open Session

The Parisangh adopted an eight-point statement reiterating its commitment to the demand for the creation of the state of Gorkhaland and urges the Government of India to fulfil the long-standing constitutional demand of the Gorkhas and secure their constitutional, political, and legal rights of Gorkhas in all states of India.

It urged the Government of India to expedite the inclusion of the left-out communities of Gorkhas in the list of the Scheduled Tribes.

The Parisangh extended its gratitude to the Government of Assam and BTR led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council for their goodwill towards Gorkhas and for granting protected class status. It urged the Government of Assam to extend the protected class to Gorkhas in Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) forest land, etc.

Besides extending its support to the demand for the Gorkha Autonomous Council in the state of Assam the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh called upon the BTC to create opportunities for the Gorkha community to become elected members of the council by creating specific constituencies for the community. BGP urged the Government of India to nominate members of the Gorkha community to the Rajya Sabha and to various constitutional positions and it also resolved to strive to work in cooperation and in solidarity with all Gorkha organisations of India.

lso read | Assam: RPF seizes illicit goods worth over Rs 7.54 lakh in four days

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









