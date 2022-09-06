Assam: In a tragic incident, officials on Monday said that four members of a family, including a 4-year-old boy, were electrocuted to death at Bilaipur village in Hailakandi district of Assam.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, when a four-year-old boy was reportedly playing outside and came in contact with a naked wire that snapped from an electric pole after a tree fell on it.

The other three deceased members are from the same family who came rushing out on hearing the boy’s screams. The boy’s father, Sufian Ahmad Sheikh and mother Husnara Begum Sheikh also died of electric shock while trying to save their child.

“No one informed us of the snapped line before and after the incident. We received the information late at night but till then several were injured,” said an official source from APDCL.

Another person, Jahid Hussain Sheikh, was also injured and later succumbed to injuries. The incident grabbed the villagers in an aura of gloom. Following the incidents, the locals of the village alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the electricity department.

A member from the Hailakandi Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitte blamed the electricity department for their negligence which led to the loss of lives. “We want DC Hailakandi to visit the place and physically enquire the case and act against the erring officials.”

The members also demanded adequate compensation for the families.

