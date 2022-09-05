Guwahati: In recognition of her contribution to promoting joyful and experiential teaching, the prestigious Abdul Kalam National School Principal Award 2022 was presented to Maya Alfred Fernandes, principal of the down town School, at the 8th National Teacher Awards ceremony held at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Sunday.

The award consists of a citation, certificate and a medal.

The award was instituted by the Centre for Educational Development Foundation (CED) and the award ceremony is held every year.

Eminent educationists from CBSE, NCERT, and NIOS graced the occasion, along with educators from across the country. Among the dignitaries were Prof. M.M. Pant (former Pro Vice Chancellor, IGNOU); Prof. C.B. Sharma (former Chairman of NIOS), Major Gen. Vikram Dogra (AVSM, served in the Indian Army) and Major Harsh Kumar (Former Secretary, NCERT) to name a few.

The theme for this year’s National Teacher Awards was “Implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in schools.”

The event highlighted the need for implementing NEP 2020 and emphasised on the need for skill-based education, which places the onus of learning in the hands of the students and focuses on competency development rather than on grades.

The CED is an ISO-Certified Training Foundation, registered under MSME, and formed by school principals to revolutionise global education as a medium to empower educators of the country.

Maya A. Fernandes was among 100 other educators to be awarded during the ceremony.

There were 1200 applicants who had filed their nominations in various categories from across the country. Among them, 100 educators were selected for the awards.

Maya A. Fernandes’ inspirational professional journey has been featured in the magazine ‘Icon’ along with the success stories of the other awardees of this year. The magazine was released by the organisers during the event.

