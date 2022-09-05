Assam: Woman, son arrested for drug peddling in Nagaon

Nagaon: A woman and her son have been arrested from Nagaon district of Assam on charges of drug peddling, police said on Monday.
The two were travelling to Mikirbheta on a two-wheeler when they were intercepted in Jajori area of the district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
30 containers filled with drugs were seized from their possession.
Police have launched an operation to nab other members of the gang, the officer added.
