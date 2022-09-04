Fake document racket busted in Assam, 2 arrested

Nagaon: Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday for allegedly operating a network of providing fake documents and identity cards under the guise of an NGO, a senior police officer said.
Both the accused were apprehended from a shop at Dumdumia village, Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley said.
The duo was involved in manufacturing and supplying fake voter cards, PAN cards, and Aadhar cards, the SP said.
They were running this illegal trade in the name of an NGO, she added.
Six fake PAN cards, six mobile handsets, several pen drives, two computers, documents, and fake rubber stamps were recovered from their possession, the SP said.
Interrogation of the two accused was on to ascertain if other persons were also associated with their network, Doley added.
