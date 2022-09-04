Assam: Sukanya Kashyap Mahanta, 3 NCC cadets get the Bir Chilarai Award

Guwahati: Sukanya Kashyap Mahanta of South Point School, Guwahati was awarded the Bir Chilarai award on Saturday. Mahanta, who belongs to the 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, is a Senior Under Officer (SUO) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Mahanta has been at the forefront of all the NCC activities –the battalion, group, and North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate level. She participated in the Republic Day Parade in January 2022 in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She also participated in the Prime Minister’s Rally and Cultural Programme and was the Master of Ceremonies during the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup football tournament being held at Sarsujai Stadium, Guwahati.

The award was conferred to three more cadets by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Three more cadets were also conferred with the Bir Chilarai award. Cadet Biju Namasudra and Cadet Tonmoy Shrutidhara Gogoi, from 10 Assam Battalion Dibrugarh, and Corporal Chinmoy Biswas of 5 Assam Battalion NCC Tezpur.

The four NCC cadets received The Bir Chilarai Award on Saturday

The Bir Chilarai Award is regarded as the highest honour for Assam’s NCC Cadets. The State Sports Directorate has been conferring the award every year since 2005-06 and the award comprises a medal, certificate signed by the Chief Minister, and a cash award of Rs 25,000. It is awarded every year to four best cadets of each Division/Wing of the NCC.

Also Read | ‘We prefer to work quietly’: Himanta tweets, tagging Kejriwal again

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









