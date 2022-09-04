Guwahati: The Assam Olympic Association on Sunday unveiled a star-studded contingent for the upcoming 36th National Games in Gujarat and stated that it expects the state’s athletics team, led by star sprinters Hima Das and Amlan Borgohain, to fetch four gold medals from the track and field events.

The state’s contingent also comprises star boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa, along with the likes of Ankushita Boro and Jamuna Boro, while CWG gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia will spearhead the Lawn Bowls team that consists of Tania Choudhary and Bangita Hazarika.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Weightlifter Poppy Hazarika will be looking to put behind the disappointment in Birmingham as she aims for a podium finish in the 59kg category, while India Open quarterfinalist Ashmita Chaliha will lead the state’s badminton team. Assam’s aquatics team boasts of promising names in National championships medallists Shivangi Sarma (gold) and Bikram Changmai (bronze).

Meanwhile, Hima, who has been on a break after competing at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, expressed hopes of Assam doing reasonably well at the National Games, given the kind of support from the AOA and the state government.

“Unlike the past, the state government and the association have been quite supportive of the athletes in the last four-five years. As a result of that, the state’s athletes have been able to perform on the national and international stage, without any mental baggage,” Hima told reporters during an interaction.

Away from the national camp for almost a month now, Hima said that she has restarted her regime with light training, and believes she will be in the best shape in Gujarat.

Besides Hima, all eyes will be on the national record holder in both men’s 100m and 200m sprint Amlan Borgohain. The Assam lad recently set a new national record in the 100m event by clocking 10.25s at the inter-railway athletics championships 2022 in Rae Bareli, UP. The previous record was set by Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.26s) in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Amlan also holds the 200m NR with a timing of 20.52s, set at the Federation Cup in April this year.

Apart from track and field, boxing fans will expect Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain to return to her best at the Games, especially after underwhelming campaigns at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

As of now, the contingent’s strength lies at 272, but according to AOA general secretary Lakhya Konwar, the number could rise to 278 as the state’s rowing and gymnastics teams are also expected to make the cut. He also informed that four golfers (two in individual and two as a team) from each state have been granted wildcard entry.

Konwar also informed that the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking a keen interest in the welfare of the athletes and their respective training schedules, and therefore has decided to sponsor air tickets for all the athletes.

“As per instruction by the Chief Minister, we will be sending all the athletes by air to Gujarat. This is the first time that the state government is organising flight travel for athletes competing at the national games. The government has already declared that all medal winners at the National Games will be rewarded with government employment as per norms,” Konwar said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: JD (U) MLAs given warm reception by BJP, JD(U) to go to HC

Trending Stories









