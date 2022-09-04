Assam: Folklorist Prabin Chandra Das passes away

Guwahati: Assam’s beloved folklorist and author Prabin Chandra Das passed away last night at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 80. He is survived by his two sons.

He was admitted to Health City Hospital in Guwahati on August 26, after collapsing while delivering a speech at an event in Nagaon College.

His body was taken to his residence where people gathered to pay their last respects.

Born in 1941 in Nagaon, Das passed his matriculation in 1957 and his Intermediate in Arts (IA) in 1960.

A graduate of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, Das retired as a professor of Folklore Research at Gauhati University. He also served as Secretary of university classes there.

Das was known for his writings and some of his famous works include ‘Bon Birinar Sat’, ‘Boxontar Bauli Bukusat’, ‘Seuj Monor Din‘, ‘Xomaj Xahitya Xangskriti’ to name a few.

As a folklorist, he had done extensive research work on Assamese folklore and published many research articles. He was also associated with the Asom Lok-Sanskriti Samaj.

His last rites were performed at Bhootnath crematorium in Guwahati on Sunday.

