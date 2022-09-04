Assam: Cop arrested on bribery charges

Guwahati: A sub-inspector of the Assam Police has been arrested in Nagaon district for allegedly demanding a bribe for facilitating bail of an accused person, an official release said on Sunday.

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended the second officer of the Kachua Police Station on Saturday evening on graft charges, it said.

See more Sub Inspector Anup Kataki of Kachua PS Nagaon has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for facilitating bail matter of the complainant. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/VcLW3VQUyb — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) September 3, 2022

The vigilance directorate had received a complaint that the sub-inspector had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for “facilitating bail to some acquaintances” of the complainant in connection with a non-cognizable offence.

He had later agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 4,000.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap at the Kachua Police Station, and the sub-inspector was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 as a bribe, the release said.

The bribe money was seized and legal action against the arrested police official has been initiated, it added.

