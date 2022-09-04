Assam: Cop arrested on bribery charges
Sub Inspector Anup Kataki of Kachua PS Nagaon has been arrested by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Guwahati: A sub-inspector of the Assam Police has been arrested in Nagaon district for allegedly demanding a bribe for facilitating bail of an accused person, an official release said on Sunday.

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended the second officer of the Kachua Police Station on Saturday evening on graft charges, it said.

The vigilance directorate had received a complaint that the sub-inspector had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for “facilitating bail to some acquaintances” of the complainant in connection with a non-cognizable offence.

He had later agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 4,000.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap at the Kachua Police Station, and the sub-inspector was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 as a bribe, the release said.

The bribe money was seized and legal action against the arrested police official has been initiated, it added.

