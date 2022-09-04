Assam: Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh elects Munish Tamang as national president

Kokrajhar BTR, Assam: The ongoing 6th Trinnenial National General Conference of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) held at Kokrajhar BTR Assam, which began on September 2 at Commerce College here, saw the election of Munish Tamang as national president for the 2022-2025 session.

The conference, which began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, also saw the members of BGP observing two minutes of silence in memory of Late Sukhman Moktan. He was one of the founding members of BGP who died while in the national president’s office on May 11, 2021.

The Secretary-General also presented the 2019-2022 secretarial report, which the members debated and approved. Madhab Chetry, Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA), and Political Secretary to CEM BTR, Pramod Bodo, released ‘Sanghatan Purush’ Sukhman Moktan special edition of ‘Haamro Parisangh’ — mouthpiece of BGP.

The current national working president, Munish Tamang, who was made president in charge, was unanimously elected as national President. New committee for the session 2022-2025 under the appointed Election Commissioners Loknath Upadhyay former Chairman Gorkha Development Council (GDC), Government of Assam and Dr. Harka Bahadur Chetry, founder president, All Assam Gorkha Students’Union (AAGSU) along with two founding members of BGP B B Biswakarma and Som Parajuli were also elected.

Senior advocate of Gauhati High Court Nitya Nanda Upadhyay was elected National working president and Poonam Subba, known for philanthropic works in North Bengal, was elected as a national senior vice-president.

Poet and orator Abhay Khaling from Siliguri got elected as secretary-general. General Secretary of Assam State Committee, Bimal Pradhan, was elected as national general secretary (Organisation), while Prem Kumar Pradhan from Kalimpong was elected as national general secretary (Administration). International award-winning senior community journalist Nanda Kirati Dewan from Assam and Guman Dhoj Subba from New Delhi got unanimously elected as National General Secretary Media & Communication. Dr Tikendra Kumar Chetri from Sikkim University was unanimously elected as National Co-ordinator of Bhartiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh and Upasna Thapa from Uttarakhand was elected National Co-ordinator Bhartiya Gorkha Mahila Parisangh

