Assam: Massive eviction drive in Sonitpur amid high security

Tezpur: A massive eviction drive began at Sonitpur district early on Saturday morning, with heavy security in place while 330 acres of land was being cleared.
According to the police, the eviction drive is going on peacefully and with no resistance. The eviction drive which began at 5 am, was likely to be completed by 2 pm.
Around 50 excavators, heavy machinery, and workers are at the site for the demolition of houses in No 3 Chitalmari area in Barchalla on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra. So far, the drive has been incident-free, according to authorities.
Residents who were living in the area had already left with their belongings after they were served eviction notices. According to a district administration official, patrolling in the area by security forces was on since August 31, and that prompted the people to vacate the land voluntarily.
Locals said that most of the people had migrated to the area several decades ago from Nagaon and Morigaon districts on the southern bank of Brahmaputra following massive erosions.
About 1,200 security personnel have been deployed at the site and they have been equipped with anti-riot gear.
