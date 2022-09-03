Amingaon: An interactive session between Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup with representatives of industries, entrepreneurs, and exporters of Kamrup district was held at the Guwahati Biotech Park in Amingaon on Friday.

The session was organised by District Industries and Commerce Centre under the aegis of Kamrup District Administration to make Kamrup more industry-friendly, creating a channel of communication with industry, and also consolidating a solid Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) road map for the district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shehnab Sahin, Assistant Commissioner Kamrup, gave a presentation highlighting the need for more CSR initiatives to be taken by companies through partnership with the district administration. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) like health, education, women and child sectors were also called to attention.

Sahin said, “The pace of CSR investment has been disorganised for some reason and we are hoping for an outcome-oriented selection of CSR projects.” She highlighted the need for social upliftment along with the gap in implementing the Assam Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy- 2019.

A separate presentation was also given by the Guwahati Biotech Park, highlighting different activities being undertaken to enhance the start-up ecosystem. The park houses facility labs available with ready-to-use real estate for the development of business under the Business Enterprise Zone (BEZ) policy of the Biotech Park.

During the session, Jalli interacted with the representatives of different industries. She said the meeting was organised to hear the problems faced by the industry, and to look at systemic redressal of these grievances.

She said that Assam can be made an industrial investment destination with the active Ease of Doing Business (EODB) measures taken by the government. “It is important that industries that are established in the region invest in the health and the education of the locals whereby they in turn get a more skilled set of employees in a holistic way,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For active co-operation of industrialists in the social sector, a district industry promotion and CSR cell will be established. This one-stop platform will be used for airing grievances and tying up a wholesome reach to society.

Many issues were raised with the DC promising to address these issues one by one.



An MoU of Rs 12 lakh was also signed by the district administration with Marico for improving school buildings called Project Baala. 60 schools fall under the MoU.

Representatives of more than 100 industries of the district attended the session.

Also Read | Assam: CM Himanta reviews preparedness for India-S Africa match

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









