Lumpi: A team of United Gurkha People’s Organisation (UGPO), a militant Gurkha outfit that surrendered arms earlier this year, visited Assam’s Lumpi area under Boko LAC in Kamrup district on Friday. The six-member group led by Suresh Ghimire, Vice-Chairman of the surrendered outfit, visited the area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Suresh Ghimire of the SUGPO, on his visit to Lumpi

During his visit, Ghimire said, “We laid down our arms on January 27 this year and after that, visited different places where our people are living in Assam. We are bound to protect our people and place, because this is the land of Assam.”

He went on to say that since 1920, Gurkhas have been living in the Lumpi area with grazing permits during British rule and after Indian Independence, but several of them were harassed after 1972 and they migrated to other places in Assam. The remaining Gurkha population at Lumpi still face problems, he added.

“I know the government is ready to help us, but we cannot avail of the advantages. We appeal to the government to inspect the area and try to develop it as soon as possible. We also request the government to upgrade the police, as we have seen they have very less power,” Ghimire added.

“Though we have surrendered, UGPO is ready to come forward for our Gurkha people. If any problem arises within our community, we are ready to fight for that problem, we will face it and also we request other communities to come forward to save our land,” he said.

Ghimire requested the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, to develop Lumpi in tourism as well as other sectors, as he said there is a lot of potential which can develop Assam too.

Around five thousand people of the Gurkha community people live in the Lumpi area including Lower and Upper Lumpi, Harshnagar, and Makoibari. Both Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers recently decided to settle the long-pending border dispute in the second phase last month, which includes parts of Karbi Anglong too.

Warning the Khasis living at the border, Ghimire said, “I request the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the government of Meghalaya to cooperate, stay peaceful, and unitedly develop our nation. Don’t think that Gurkha people are peace lovers only. If you are going to harass our people, we know how to take the necessary steps. We only laid down our arms. We are the people still living here and we will live here till our death. We will fight for our community, our state and our nation,” he added.

