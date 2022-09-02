Guwahati: The academic session for 2022-23 for the newly enrolled students under various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at Assam down town University (AdtU) commenced on Friday.

The campus was abuzz as fresh faces joined in various activities, flocking to register their names with their designated faculty and departments for their respective programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hobby clubs offered a wide range of options ranging from music, drama, and dance to photography, sports, yoga, among many others. Each student was welcomed with a rose as a memento.

Students were welcomed with roses

The Assam down town University is set atop gently rolling hills and has a 50-acre eco-friendly campus with picturesque views in the backdrop. It forms the setting of a centre of learning that imparts first-class college education to undergraduates and postgraduates.

There is a diverse array of study programmes (more than 60) to choose from, under various faculties, such as Engineering & Technology, Paramedical Sciences, Commerce & Management, Humanities & Social Sciences, and the Biological Sciences. The university offers diploma, graduate and postgraduate degrees with the support of more than 250 qualified faculty members.

The curriculum of the university is frequently updated in line with the current market trends and scientific advancements as is evident from the recent upgrade of the MBA in healthcare management course structure.

In line with this ethos, the physiotherapy department at AdtU was among the first in the state of Assam to recently incorporate specialised labs to provide practical learning facilities to students of the department, such as the Gait Lab, Electromyography Studies Lab and Pulmonary Function Test Lab with Spirometer.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Students can choose from many programmes offered by the university

The induction of several academicians from across the country contributes richly with their wide range of experience in teaching and research. This is set to boost the academic environment further.

Students will benefit from the cross-pollination of ideas due to the cosmopolitan makeup of the fraternity. AdtU’s partnership with universities in Bangladesh and other countries has promoted student and faculty exchange programmes, which is now bearing fruit in providing a wider perspective and a wholesome exposure to the teaching-learning process.

AdtU is also making great strides in the research and development field where several start-ups have benefited with funding and seed money through the efforts of the down town venture labs. Some exciting developments are underway to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit among the students and faculty.

AdtU has announced the last date of admission for the session 2022-23 as September 30. Interested candidates may apply at www.adtu.in.or call on +91 9864137777

Also read | IIT-Guwahati sets up centre for advanced research on diagnostics in cancer

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









