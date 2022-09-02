Assam to fill up 12,000 vacancies by Sep 22: Himanta

Guwahati: The Assam government will complete the recruitment process for 12,000 posts by September 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The appointment letters will be given to 12,000 new recruits in various departments of the government on September 22 at a function, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“In our concerted push to complete hiring for 1 lakh jobs at the earliest, glad to share that today we have decided to complete recruitment for 12,000 posts,” Sarma said.

These 12,000 posts include 5,200 constables and sub-inspectors in the Home Department, and 256 assistant engineers in the Public Works Department (PWD). The other vacancies were in Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Higher Education Department and Health Department, among others.

“The addition of another 12,000 employees in the service of the state government will help run the day-to-day activities in a more seamless manner,” the chief minister said.

In May, 30,000 vacancies were filled up and with these new recruitments, the Assam government would hire a total of 42,000 people in less than six months.

Also read | Minister finds ‘anomalies’ at Guwahati rehab centre during visit

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









