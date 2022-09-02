Assam CM hails commissioning of INS Vikrant

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the commissioning of the indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant into the Navy is a tribute to the rich naval power of the rulers of ancient India.

The commissioning of INS Vikrant, largest ship ever built in India, by Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji is a fitting tribute to rich naval heritage of the Ahoms, the Marathas & the Cholas, Sarma wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He added that the carrier’s motto Jayema Sam Yudhi Spradha’ reflects Indian Navy’s true spirit.

See more The commissioning of INS Vikrant, largest ship ever built in India, by Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji is a fitting tribute to rich naval heritage of the Ahoms, the Marathas & the Cholas.



INS Vikrant's motto 'Jayema Sam Yudhi Spradha' reflects Indian Navy's true spirit. pic.twitter.com/xNlvXn7tuF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Ltd in Kochi on Friday, which put India into a select league of countries with the domestic capability to build such large warships.

Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, into the Navy.

Built at Rs 20,000 crore, the carrier is equipped with state-of-the-art features.

Also read | Tripura rejigs police ranks months ahead of assembly polls

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









