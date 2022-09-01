GUWAHATI: Assam social justice and empowerment minister Pijush Hazarika paid a sudden visit to a private rehabilitation centre in Guwahati and warned the authorities of strict action after noticing anomalies at the centre.

Taken aback by the lack of basic facilities for the inmates of the rehabilitation centre, namely Peace Wellness Foundation, Hazarika further noticed that there were no healthcare facilities available at the centre.

Subsequently, the minister directed the joint director of health services to conduct a health check-up of the inmates at the earliest.

Moreover, in view of allegations that a section was running a drug racket at the rehabilitation centre, Hazarika further directed the police to strictly monitor the centre for the next three days.

“If so many people are kept in an unhealthy environment, the physical and mental condition of drug addicts will only get worse,” the minister later informed reporters .

Stating that the government will soon frame a policy to run the rehabilitation centres in the state, Hazarika said that they would not be allowed to function only for commercial purposes.

On the other hand, the minister said that as a first step, he would hold discussions with the authorities of all rehabilitation centres in Guwahati on Saturday.

He further informed that necessary measures would be taken soon so that no one can plunder in the name of running a rehabilitation centre in Assam and put youths, who want to come out of drug addiction, in trouble.

The Assam government has taken a strong stance against illegal drugs and drug traffickers since May last year.

“The government will always take a tough stance against illegal drugs and we must all be vigilant to protect future generations from these harmful substances,” Hazarika said.

On the policies to regulate rehabilitation centres for victims of drug addiction in the state, the minister said such policies would help the rehabilitation centres to carry out their work smoothly.

“Each centre should have proper infrastructure, health facilities and necessary facilities for counseling while delivering their services for the victims of drug addiction,” he said.

“However, the government needs the help of the rehabilitation centres to make the victims overcome the menace of drug addiction,” the minister added.

