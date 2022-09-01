Guwahati: In an tragic incident of mob lynching in Assam’s Dhemaji district, a man was killed by an infuriated mob in the Laimekuri area in Jonai on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was accosted by a group of residents of Rakut Koke village in Jonai and beaten up on Wednesday evening on suspicion of being a child lifter.

“We got information around 7:30 pm that a mob was assaulting a person. When the police team reached the area, the person had already sustained severe injuries and was unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a senior police official.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Gulap Baruah, a resident of Gogamukh Chetia village in the district. As per the victim’s family, Gulap was mentally unstable and had been missing after he had left his home in the morning.

Reports said the deceased had taken a child from a mother’s lap, following which the woman raised an alarm and a large crowd then gathered and started attacking the man.

“When the mob started questioning him, he may have failed to give any satisfactory answers, which in turn angered them. This is a case of mob lynching. After initial investigation, two persons have been arrested and several others are being questioned,” the police official said.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Ranoj Taye and Kamjam Taye.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem at the Dhemaji Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

