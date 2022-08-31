Kokrajhar: A court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in July 2019.
The Special Judge for Pocso cases, Joydeb Koch also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Sharidul Islam of Gossaigaon for raping the minor girl.
Islam raped the girl when she went to the grazing field near a river to see her family cows.
Based on a complaint by the victim’s uncle, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
