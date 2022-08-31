Karimganj: North Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purakayastha has written to Assam Chief Minister for financial assistance to Durga Puja Committees of the state along the lines of financial assistance given to Bihu communities this year.

“In past occasions your kind honour was pleased to award financial assistance to the different committees of Assam for the celebration of holy Bihu festival. I request you to kindly accord similar financial assistants to the different Durga Puja committees of Assam for the ensuing Durga Puja, so that the holy festival of Durga Puja is performed by the committees for the mass pleasure and enjoyment of the common people” Kamalakhya wrote in the letter addressed to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It is to be mentioned that the State government earlier provided a one-time financial assistance to those Bihu celebration committees of the state which organise Rongali Bihu functions from Sankranti to the 6th day of the Bohag month of Assamese calendar and are minimum 10 years old.

Under the initiative, the chief minister distributed 1.5 lakh per committee to 1,265 Bihu committees of 30 districts with an allocated sum of 18.97 crore.

Speaking to media persons, Purakayastha said that Chief Minister on multiple occasions expressed concern on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and that if he really means it then should provide government aid to the puja committees.

“Durga Puja is the grandest festival celebrated by Sanatan Dharma disciples. It is the emblem of Hindus. The Chief Minister earlier provided assistance to Bihu committees. I don’t oppose it but similar assistance should also be extended to Durga puja committees of the state” the legislator added.

