Assam: Double line between New Bongaigaon and Bijni stations commissioned

Maligaon: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), NF circle, completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between New Bongaigaon & Bijni stations on Tuesday.

This newly laid second line will be utilized for goods and passenger traffic with a maximum speed of 110 km per hour.

The entire length of New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya is 142.97 km. The stretch between New Bongaigaon to Bijni is 17.53 km. A speed trial at 130 km per hour was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle. Modern technologies like robust track structure with the use of all wide base Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers & Thick Web Switches which is a new design of sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers and can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory. The anticipated cost of the whole project is around Rs. 2042 crores.

With the laying of double line, movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be run with enhanced speed.

The remaining section from Bijni to Agthori is targeted to be completed by December 2023 in phases. In the entire section between New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya there will be 75 major bridges, 38 minor bridges and 19 new station buildings.

