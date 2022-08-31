Guwahati: The Dispur Police Station has been relocated back to Ganeshguri after 16 years from its location next to the Dispur Secretariat. The new police station was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police, Harmeet Singh in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The new police station is located in front of the Gopal Boro Higher Secondary School, Ganeshguri.

Dispur Police Station is the city’s oldest police station. It was established 41 years ago and was first located near Ganesh Mandir in Ganeshguri. It was later shifted next to the Dispur Secretariat in the Dispur area of Guwahati.

It used to handle most of the important cases related to the top security zone, which includes the Secretariat, Janata Bhawan, the Assam Legislative Assembly, and MLA hostels. The infrastructure of the old police station was a major problem for both the police as well as the public. Water was scarce, and it lacked proper washrooms and parking facilities for police officials.

The new police station at Ganeshguri was inaugurated in the city on Wednesday

“The old police station was comparatively small. As the Guwahati Police’s Traffic Department grew in manpower, it became difficult for us to give them proper space to operate. The duty of the police is public service, so the convenience of the public was taken into consideration,” said Commissioner of Police, Harmeet Singh

